ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $7.24 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $200,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $975,282,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. 759,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

