ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $7.24 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $200,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $975,282,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. 759,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.
RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
