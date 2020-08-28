ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $7.60 Million in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 99,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,811,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,508. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.79%. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, Director Phillip Widman sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $305,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,211,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

