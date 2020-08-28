ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,506 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Commercial Metals worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 64,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

