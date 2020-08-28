ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,442 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $32,613.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,202,458 shares of company stock valued at $371,191,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 89,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,975. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

