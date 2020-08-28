ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,498 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,269,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,083. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

