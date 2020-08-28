ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TopBuild by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,692,000 after purchasing an additional 774,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $156.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,207. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $159.56. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,224.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $9,268,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

