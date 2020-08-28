ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. 15,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a PE ratio of 34.64. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPD from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPD from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

