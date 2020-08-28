ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average of $164.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

