ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 53,918 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $123.21.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.