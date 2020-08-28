ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 118,935 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 314.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,935 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 393.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,086. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 100.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

