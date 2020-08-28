ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,906 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 630,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,940,000 after acquiring an additional 359,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 499.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 349,164 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 285.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 339,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,496,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,685. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,143 shares of company stock worth $5,376,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.