ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,114 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 30.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. 22,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,642. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.48. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.