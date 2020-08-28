ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 564,659 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 619,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,659 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Barclays cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.47.

SFM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

