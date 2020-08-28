ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vale by 13.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 79.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vale by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 1,081,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,681,946. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

