ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,773 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 40,654 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Perficient worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Perficient by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 39.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

PRFT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,989. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.