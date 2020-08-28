ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,028 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 173,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 373,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.36. 2,220,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.48 and its 200 day moving average is $311.17. The firm has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $347.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.