ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,719 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Amedisys worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $246.33.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $173,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,006 shares of company stock worth $1,366,751. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.67.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.