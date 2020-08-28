ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 149,920 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,920 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,302. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $216.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

