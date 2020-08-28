ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.17.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $511.88. 487,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,313. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $249.66 and a 12-month high of $517.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.