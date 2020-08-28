ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 23,793 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,167 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,793 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $362,794,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 549,309 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $18.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $510.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,271. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $533.70. The company has a market capitalization of $244.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

