ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 24,258 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,258 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 40.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 12.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 236.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,526,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,616,071.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,734,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,464 shares of company stock worth $1,999,870 and have sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. 6,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,988. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

