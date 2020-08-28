ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 24,291 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,291 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $420.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,612. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $432.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.12 and a 200 day moving average of $347.02. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,368 shares of company stock valued at $86,106,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

