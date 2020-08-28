ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 30,926 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,926 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Shares of KEYS traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.61. 1,713,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,029. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

