ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,503 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Lithia Motors worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $28,627,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $22,303,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $19,041,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 105.2% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,104. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Shares of LAD traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.84. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $278.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

