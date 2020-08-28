ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 43,420 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,420 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up approximately 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,890.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.