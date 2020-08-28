ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 48,574 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,574 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 115.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.08. 1,099,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

