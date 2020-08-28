ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 48,623 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48,623 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

HD traded down $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $288.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,160. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

