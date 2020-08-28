ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $2,034,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,316 in the last 90 days. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. 2,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

