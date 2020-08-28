ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 59,353 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,353 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 60.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Lennar stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,515. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

