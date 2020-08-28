ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 60,769 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,769 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,067 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,820 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,080,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,050,000 after acquiring an additional 796,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,625,000. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

EGO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 103,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

