ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 62,245 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,245 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,554,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,172 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 140,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 897,189 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 183,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 149,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

TMHC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.28. 55,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.