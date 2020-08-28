ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 34.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 725.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 57.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 713,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 261,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 134,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ecopetrol SA has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

