ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,848 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Malibu Boats worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,701. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

