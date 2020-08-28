ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,645,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 277.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $416.32. The stock had a trading volume of 370,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,757. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.16.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,761 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

