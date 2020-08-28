ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. Bank of America downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

FMX stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.27. 35,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,095. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6896 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

