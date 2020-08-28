ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,586 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 63,558 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $188.98. 23,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day moving average is $117.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $192.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

