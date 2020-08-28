Claymore Reaches Market Cap of $1,562.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Claymore token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00131863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.01658210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00158787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

