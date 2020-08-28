CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark alerts:

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $9.48. 3,210,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.