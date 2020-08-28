CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Trading 5.1% Higher

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 2,307,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,871,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

