CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $907,689.03 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $907,689.03 and $13,099.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005157 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000586 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032215 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,494,681 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

