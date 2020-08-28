CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.38

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 2437474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.