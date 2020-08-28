Coinonat Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (CXT)

Coinonat (CURRENCY:CXT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Coinonat has a total market cap of $4,888.69 and $2.00 worth of Coinonat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coinonat has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Coinonat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VULCANO (VULC) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coinonat

Coinonat (CRYPTO:CXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Coinonat’s total supply is 10,123,200 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,200 coins. Coinonat’s official Twitter account is @coinonat . The official website for Coinonat is www.coinonat.org

Coinonat Coin Trading

Coinonat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinonat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinonat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinonat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

