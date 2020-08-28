Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,438 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $2,084,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,609. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

