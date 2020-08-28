Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,781 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,595,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,628,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

