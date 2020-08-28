Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,328 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,345. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

