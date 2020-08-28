Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded down $15.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,628.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,266. The firm has a market cap of $1,107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,524.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,385.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,652.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

