Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after buying an additional 1,091,372 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after buying an additional 910,939 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,022,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3,546.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 561,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 545,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

AFL traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. 2,778,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,599. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

