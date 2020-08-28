Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

