Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1,001.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.86. 6,871,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

