Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,962 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.37. 3,008,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,081. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

